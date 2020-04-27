One out of every four houses in the country has no deeds.

Confinement because of Covid-19 epidemic revealed that more than half of the 9.4 million housing lags identified by the Ministry of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development (Sedatu), need expansions and other infrastructure improvements.

“At the national level, the housing lag it is focused on improving and expanding housing ”, stated Román Meyer Falcón, head of the Sedatu.

At a press conference, he explained that of the more than 9 million required housing sharesOnly 22.3 percent correspond to new houses. The rest corresponds to a house that already exists that requires expansion and improvement.

In addition, it reported that one in four homes does not have deeds. For this reason, he recognized that it is necessary to regularize and give legal certainty to owners of those lands.

“One of every four houses does not have a deed At the national level, the family has no way of verifying that they own that home. Between 6 and 7 million homes in Mexico are in irregular conditions, “he indicated.

Román Meyer explained that most of the housing requirements are in the southern states, where there is no formal employment and housing needs cannot be met through Infonavit.

Regarding the progress of the 2019 Urban Improvement Program, which was applied in 14 cities, he pointed out that the 75 percent of the works and 82 percent has been paid of the more than 4 billion pesos assigned.

The official announced that Sedatu is preparing a program to implement 50 thousand actions to improve, expand or replace housing in 50 cities of the country.

“What we are looking for is that we have approximately 50 thousand improvement actions, expansion or replacement of housing ”, he added.

It will be in the next few days, he said, when the first block of cities in which work will begin in the last quarter of this year.