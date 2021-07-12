Security: origin and destination?

For a #HorizontalSociety

As has become customary, Jorge Ramos and President López Obrador discussed during the morning conference about the figures related to intentional homicides in the country. Again the journalist rebuked the president and criticized the lack of results regarding the fight against violence in the country. He was even incisive in telling him that “outside of the National Palace bubble, the country is not in peace and quiet. They are killing almost 100 Mexicans per day, in Aguililla, in Zacatecas, in Reynosa ”.

In a tone in which AMLO is seldom questioned, the communicator insisted: “He has already been in office for almost half of his government and is still blaming other former presidents for what you have not been able to do, so my question is whether you believe that his strategy of hugs and not bullets has been a real failure ”. The Tabasco answered: “We have made progress. Now I do have other data and I am not in a bubble because I do not like self-deception (…) We have difficulty reducing the crime of homicide as we would like, but we have managed to contain the growth that was brought “in that area.

The truth is that, although the President resorts to the phrase “I have other data”, the numbers on the poor performance of the government in this matter are devastating. Murders in the country have stabilized at the highest rates in recent history. A total of 35 thousand people were murdered in 2020 and everything indicates that this will be the case in 2021. The highest figure for Peña Nieto was 31 thousand 285. On the other hand, 121 thousand 613 malicious homicides were committed during the Felipe Calderón administration which already places AMLO’s six-year term in its first two years with almost 60% of the deaths that the PAN’s full six-year term had.

Faced with this debate, the legitimate question arises: Can we expect that with the policies that are currently being followed, there may be changes and results in the immediate future? It is difficult or practically impossible to imagine. Although the parties and their speeches have changed upon assuming power, the security strategy has been practically the same. The involvement of the Army and the Armed Navy —which has prevailed and increased— since 2006, as well as the lack of public investment in municipal and state police, are structural conditions that prevail from FCH to AMLO.

However, an angular aspect on which it is essential to deepen is that of corruption in the police command. The corrupting capacity of organized crime, together with the permeability that it has had in the authorities, is a fundamental variable to understand how much progress could exist in combating the scourge of insecurity that afflicts the country. How much has the AMLO administration managed to abate this problem?

As a frame of reference, there is the arrest, also last week, of the former director of Federal Security of the Federal Police in the days of FCH, Luis Cárdenas Palomino. One of the key actors in the police activity of two six years ago – García Luna’s right arm – was arrested for an investigation related to the Florence Cassez case.

An essential policeman in the Calderón administration is now accused of torture. Whoever was decorated and recognized two six years ago is now singled out by US courts for ties to the Sinaloa Cartel. What assures us that there were no similar cases in Enrique Peña Nieto’s administration? Worse still, what instruments do we have as a society that guarantee that something similar does not happen during AMLO’s administration? The “other information” of the President is not enough.

The wave of blood that has hit the country for years will not stop if we do not manage to change the paradigms on the functioning of the instruments of the Mexican State. Fighting corruption in police forces should be a priority. To date, there are no elements to qualify the progress of the present administration in this matter. The #SocietyHorizontal has an important task in demanding and supervising that this happens.

Columnist: Armando Ríos Piter