Security operation for election reinforced in Sonora

SONORA.

The Sonora Public Security authorities announced the strategy to address complaints and prevent crimes during the election day of June 6 for the renewal of the governorship, city councils and county councils.

Two days before election day, it was reported that there will be close collaboration with the corporations of the three orders of government in support of security in the transfer of electoral packages to reach the corresponding districts.

The general commissioner of the State Public Security Police (PESP) Alfonso Novoa Novoa, the state coordinator of the C5i, Guadalupe Lares Núñez, and the PESP Operational Director, Néstor Manuel Plascencia Zúñiga, announced that their respective states of force, supervisors and operators involved in the 911 emergency line are ready to reinforce the vigilance of citizens who come to exercise their right to vote in the municipalities of Sonora.

Néstor Manuel Plascencia Zúñiga explained that they will help on electoral day, without neglecting the daily operations of the corporation itself, in addition to the fact that permits and vacations of the elements were suspended to have all the personnel in service.

There is intense work throughout the state, our function will be to prevent incidents that violate the security of the citizens, the operations that we carry out in a normal way will be maintained, however, the tours in areas near the polling stations will be added and we will maintain close collaboration with C5i service centers ”, he indicated.

The coordinator of the C5i called for citizens to make responsible use of the 911 and 089 lines to report any situation that endangers the integrity of the people who come to cast their vote or who are in an emergency at any point of the state.