Security officer mistakes Leonardo Bonucci for Italian fan

The footballer Leonardo Bonucci of the Italian Selection, was confused with a fan of his country in the celebrations after achieving the ticket to the end in front of his similar de Spain at Euro 2021.

After finishing the penalty shootout that gave him the pass to Italy at Wembley, Leonardo Bonucci ran to celebrate with the fans of his team, but when he wanted to return to the field he was stopped by a security officer who asked him to go up to the stands.

This fact did not go unnoticed by fans in the live broadcast, so the videos quickly circulated on social networks, making this action a worldwide trend.

Bonucci was celebrating with the fans but when he wanted to return to the field, the security girl did not recognize him Bonucci’s face! pic.twitter.com/lDYFIKxXpH – Goal in Spanish (@Goal_en_espanol) July 6, 2021

The team led by coach Roberto Mancini, beat the Spaniards in the penalty shootout 4 for 3 after finishing the 90 regulatory minutes and overtime 1 for 1.

