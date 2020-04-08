It is no secret that the coronavirus has stopped everyone, with more than 1 million people infected worldwide.

It was reported on Tuesday night that UFC will return the April 18th with UFC 249, to be held at Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino in California.

Aiming to protect their fighters in UFC 249 and the next events, the security measures have already been decided by UFC to take care of the health of the people involved in the events.

Kevin Iole from Yahoo Sports managed to obtain information on how to prevent virus infection to UFC officials.

-Single UFC and staff of the place can enter the casino, and all who go through a strict medical checkup.

-The number of doctors working at UFC events will be double, and there will be a Trauma Center Level 1, available for events should medical attention be required after the fight.

-Jackers and portable saunas are placed in the fighters’ rooms, and an outdoor running track will be built in the complex so that the fighters can train and reduce weight during fight week.

-The event will not have an audience in its realization, only “A small group” of the press may be present at the event.

-The cleaning staff will not have access to the rooms once a fighter has registered. Baskets will be available outside your rooms for towels and other amenities that need replacementar.

-UFC Commentators “They will be in the same room”, But they will not be in front of the octagon.

-Social distance will be implemented. They will ensure that there are no more than 10 people in the same room.

-It was not mentioned how the coronavirus will be faced in the listed measures, so it does not know what the protocol will be against a possible infected person who has been present at the site.

