MINNEAPOLIS. Anger was mounting and one person died yesterday in Minneapolis after a second night of furious protests over the murder of a black man while in police custody.

Protesters returned to the streets of this northern United States city last night to continue protesting the death of George Floyd, 46, the latest in a long series of murders of blacks by the police.

The White House said President Donald Trump was “very concerned” after seeing the “appalling and appalling” images of the murder that occurred on Monday and that he had demanded that the investigation be given top priority.

Video of a passerby shows Floyd handcuffed, out of breath, with a police officer putting a knee to his neck after arresting him for allegedly using a counterfeit $ 20 bill. After several minutes under the policeman’s knee, Floyd remains immobile and is transferred to the hospital where they declared his death.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, urged the United States to take “serious measures” after “the latter in a series of murders of unarmed African Americans, committed by US police.”

Federal police (FBI) and the Justice Department said they were investigating, while Minneapolis authorities were evaluating the possibility of summoning the National Guard and police from neighboring St.Paul to control the situation.

“In the coming days we will make an absolute effort to restore peace and security in our city,” said Mayor Jacob Frey, who demanded the arrest of the officer who is named as responsible for Floyd’s death.

The protest that culminated in the early hours of Friday included clashes with the police, who fired rubber bullets and gases, as well as looting and burning of stores. The uniformed officers attempted to avoid the seizure of the police station where the officers involved in Fluyd’s death were working, and they were dismissed.

It also left one man dead by a bullet, police said, reporting the arrest of a suspect and investigating whether the shooting came from the owner of a shop in the area where the unrest unfolded.

Some of the participants attacked a police station with stones and the police responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Many personalities from the world of politics, the media and sports have denounced the unjustified violence of the police against blacks.

“We cannot have two legal systems, one for blacks and one for whites,” family attorney Benjamin Crump told NBC.

Following Floyd’s death, hundreds of people took to the streets of Minnesota, despite health contingency measures for the Covid-19 coronavirus.

George Floyd’s family demanded that the officers involved be charged with murder.

“I want these officers to be charged with murder, because that is exactly what they did, they committed murder against my brother,” Bridgett Floyd, George Floyd’s sister, told NBC. “I have faith and I believe that justice will be done.”

A new case of police violence was registered in the United States. Four officers were fired after the death of a black man in Minnesota.

George Floyd was violently detained. One of the officers kept the man facedown on the ground, squeezing his neck with one knee.

OTHER CASES

Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd told CNN that the officers who participated in the arrest and were fired, but are still free when they should be arrested and charged with murder.

Anger at Floyd’s death and the police treatment of blacks sparked protests in Los Angeles, where there was a downtown march that briefly blocked Highway 101. Some broke patrol car windows and one protester was injured.

The protests evoked the 2014 riots in Ferguson, Missouri, after a police officer shot and killed a black robbery suspect. Or the case of the New Yorker Eric Garner, at the beginning of the same year, who was arrested for illegally selling cigarettes and died of an illegal strangulation that was filmed.

The case reverberated throughout the country with heated protests by numerous personalities from the world of politics, the media and sports.

