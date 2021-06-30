‘Security in Mexico is a shit …’, denounces assault in Mexico-Querétaro

MEXICO CITY.- A young woman alerted in ‘Tik Tok’ on new form of theft on the Mexico-Querétaro highway “We have just been robbed, come very carefully!”

I know that security in Mexico is a shit … but today I come to super confirm, there is no blessed hope, “lamented the woman.

He narrated that they circulated through el Highway 57D high speed lane When they felt that the truck lifted up for what they sided meters ahead, they had blown the tire.

Her boyfriend and his father were changing the tire when a group of armed men intercepted them and began to beat them.

It took longer for my boyfriend and his dad to get off to change the tire, and right away my boyfriend’s sister got off, when some armed guys arrived and then they hit them, they got involved with us … they hit us, they took everything from us ”, the young woman denounced through a video shared on Tik Tok.

She also said that when she realized that her boyfriend and his father were being beaten, she contacted 911 to ask for help, however the call was cut off so she later communicated again.

She indicated that the operator asked her for the exact address of where she was, to which she replied that she did not know.

I don’t know where I am and they are here outside of us, please find my number, see where I am, ”he said.

She reported that the operator told her that they could not help her because they did not know where she was, despite the fact that she asked them to locate her location through her phone number, which they answered was impossible.

After calling 911 nine times and waiting three hours, the patrol arrived to give them attention.

Friends, it is… what time is it… it says here, 12:48 it is… and as soon as the patrol has arrived, they assaulted us almost three hours ago ”, the video ended.

