Security guard was killed for asking a client to put on a mask in Michigan. A security guard at a store located in Flint, in the US state of Michigan, has been shot dead after asking a customer to put on a face mask, mandatory in the territory to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Miami World / Infobae

Specifically, Calvin Munerlyn, 43, died in a local hospital after being shot in the head on Friday, according to Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser, who told CNN television. that the person who shot and a second suspect remain at large.

Several people who were in the store told Police that Munerlyn entered into a verbal altercation with a woman because she was not wearing a mask, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said. A video recorded by a security camera confirms the incident, he added.

The recording shows that, after the dispute, the woman leaves in a car but, 20 minutes later, the car returns. Thus, two men enter the store and one of them begins to scold Munerlyn for not having respected his wife, Leyton said. Then the second man shoots him.

Protesters on the Michigan Capitol.

Much of Michigan’s citizens disagree with confinement measures, creating a problem for state authorities to enforce health regulations for the coronavirus, where the US is the epicenter of the pandemic with almost 70,000 deaths .

Last Thursday saw moments of tension in Michigan when dozens of armed protesters entered the state capitol building to demand that Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer lift the strict confinement measures imposed to deal with the coronavirus.

As protesters crowded into the building in Lansing, where they demanded that they be allowed to enter the House of Representatives, some lawmakers donned bulletproof vests. In this situation, the state police, wearing masks, prevented the entry of the protesters.

“Directly above me, men with rifles yelling at us,” Senator Dayna Polehanki reported on her Twitter account along with a photo showing four men, at least one of whom appeared to be carrying a weapon. “Some of my colleagues who have bulletproof vests wear them. I have never appreciated our sergeants more than today, ”he added.