If we look at the companies in which Warren Buffett invests -one of the best investors of all time-, we can see that all of them stand out for being high quality companies, with strong entry barriers, high profitability and with good growth prospects. Not for the next few years, but for the next decades.

These companies usually trading at very high multiples. However, Warren Buffet’s technique is to invest in them when, for some temporary reason, these companies are affected by an event that causes their price to drop sharply, but does not affect their fundamental long-term prospects. This is what you did when you invested in Coke, Moody’s and Manzana, among other.

Following that philosophy, I would like to highlight two companies that have seen affected by the appearance of the coronavirus, but we believe that they meet these characteristics of quality and long-term growth once the current epidemic has been overcome.

Airlines

The first of these is Ryanair, the leading low-cost airline in Europe. Contrary to traditional lines, it has been designed from the beginning to operate under a low cost model: operating only short radius flights, with a single aircraft provider, increasing revenues that do not come from ticket sales as priority boarding , seat selection, etc.

Rynair CEO Michael O’Leary has been the founder of the company and to this day continues to be a major shareholder. The airline has multiplied its profit before taxes by more than 10 times between 2000 and 2019. And by 18 times if we compare with 2018, which was more benign for the industry.

The sector has spent a decade in a process of concentration that has increased profitability and reduced its ‘cyclicality’. In addition, the company is one of the airlines with the best financial position in the world, without need to resort to government financing or bailout, unlike many other airlines, which will make it leave in a much stronger position, in a sector where there will be fewer competitors.

What would you say if more than 90% of its clients were sent to them by a single supplier? This is what happens to most of the medium and small hotel chains, and what the second company that wanted to tell you about is dedicated to, Booking. It is the world leader in online hotel reservations.

Beside Expedia, has about 80% market share in Europe and the US, with a clear dominance of the European market for Booking and the US market for Expedia. It is a market that It has been growing for more than a decade above 10% annually and that, once the current pandemic has been overcome, it will continue to grow, both due to the growth of tourism and to gaining market share from traditional reservations by travel agencies.

If we compare Booking versus Expedia, we see that the former is clearly superior, with better directive and a more innovative strategy, which later imitates Expedia, which makes it have better growth and profitability margins.

These are two of the companies that make up the portfolio of our funds, where companies that meet the aforementioned quality criteria stand out, since, as Buffett says, “invests in companies that even a fool can run, because someday it will ”.

*** Antonio Aspas He is a partner of Buy & Hold SGIIC.

