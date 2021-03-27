Securities that have managed to pierce resistance this Friday

In the short term, we could end up seeing an attack at the 9,000 point level.

Technical analysis

BREAKING RESISTANCE

3.65% increases in Acerinox that manages to exceed the annual maximums that it presented in 10,645 euros. Its technical aspect is very good and everything seems to indicate that we could end up seeing an extension of the gains up to the level of 11.50 euros.

Let us advise you on your investments. Try Trader Watch for free for 7 days. In the last year we accumulated a revaluation of 311.46%.





Strong increases of 8.41% in Arcelor Mittal that manages to overcome the resistance of 23.61 euros, annual highs. The company confirms the formation of a throw back at 21 euros and it seems highly probable that we could end up seeing an extension of earnings to the level of 226 euros.

Acciona It has overcome the resistance of 139.50 euros, prices that it has exceeded this Thursday. Its technical aspect is good and everything seems to indicate that we could end up seeing an extension of profits to the level of 147.10 euros, annual highs drawn last February.