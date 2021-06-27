Secure attachment creates peace of mind

Attachment is very important to understand the life of human beings, understand why they fall in love, where their fears come from to relate intimately and also how we relate to people and the world.Today we know that the mother-child relationship begins since the mother is imagining her baby. We exist long before conception, as stimulation, caressing, and the pH of the placenta influence the baby in the womb.

For example, the pH of the placenta changes, according to the relationship that the child has with his mother. This affects your immune system and even the relationships you will have with others. In other words, that relationship of love and affection between child and mother is essential for their mental health today … and in the future.

Before, the mother’s child was removed at birth. It was ignored that the baby needs the smell of mother, the beat of her heart, to hear her voice to regain security. The heart of the mother and the child are related. The child grew up hearing its heartbeat. Being separated and suffering the trauma of birth, he recognizes it again and that reassures him.

Today it is a certainty that the mind dominates the body, and the two are closely related. But many doctors still do not accept that reality and forget the emotional, the mind and a great etcetera.

The bond is the relationship of love, affection and affection with other people, but attachment confirms that human beings need these figures. The baby has an attachment figure (the mother). And those who take care of us in adolescence are friends, and in adulthood, the partner. The figure of attachment generates security and tranquility, it allows us to calm down in moments of anxiety and anguish.

Secure attachment is extremely important, as it is the opposite of dependency. A secure attachment allows us to unite with the person who generates security and shelter in difficult moments, but also to go out and seek outside experiences and knowledge that make us grow.

Important attachment figures are part of us. Losing them makes us feel like a part of us is gone.

Insecure, ambivalent, anxious, and disorganized attachment is the opposite. She talks a lot about the mother disconnected from her son, due to depression or anguish. He fails to connect with him, and the child grows with difficulty to trust another and has toxic relationships.

That “I can’t live without you” talk about people who can’t bond in a healthy and positive way. These children live looking for care and attention all their lives.

http://www.NancyAlvarez.com