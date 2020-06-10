June 9, 2020 | 8:44 pm

Tourism Secretary Miguel Torruco Marqués proposed to members of the National Conference of Governors (Conago) that tourism be considered an essential activity while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to increase in Mexico.

“I request, in the most respectful way, the head of the Ministry of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, and Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell, spokesperson on the matter of the health emergency, to reconsider tourism as essential, by the good for the country’s economy and for the good of so many jobs that are at risk, ”he said.

This morning a virtual meeting of the Conago Executive Tourism Commission was held with members of the cabinet.

Torruco Marqués maintained that tourism activity, one of the most damaged by the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis, represents 8.7 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and generates eleven million direct and indirect jobs.

According to the head of Sectur, in 2019 Mexico received 45 million international tourists, which meant an increase of nine 9% over the previous year, and an economic spill of 24,563 million dollars.

He argued that tourism was the activity with the highest positive balance in its trade balance, with 14 thousand 715 million dollars, in addition to the fact that tourist consumption in the country amounts to 142 thousand million dollars, of which 83% is contributed by domestic tourism.

For their part, governors agreed:

To meet again when they have the results of the new traffic light this week. Look for alternatives so that in each state the state of the pandemic and the importance of tourism activity in each entity are analyzed, to determine the opening times of the tourism sector. Implement in each state health protocols for reopening, with the joint guidance of both the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Health and the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS)

The Governor of Hidalgo, Omar Fayad, additionally proposed to design a matrix to receive, in the Ministry of Tourism, from the state governments, already classified information on actions, recommendations and the status of the pandemic, as well as hospital capacity, with you look to determine the reopening of destinations to determine if tourism should be considered an essential activity

“With this matrix there will be a methodological order in the information, which we will send to the Ministry of Health to have their point of view and thus reach consensus conclusions,” said the head of Sectur.

With reservations

The Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero, agreed with the Governor of Baja California Sur, Carlos Mendoza Davis, that tourism must be resumed, but it must adapt to a series of changes that allow it to be as safe as possible.

“The tourism sector must find ways to offer services that provide security to users and convey the idea that it is possible to carry out these recreational and tourist activities when the guidelines and protocols are followed so that we continue to take care of everyone.”

The Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero; the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela; the head of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, Luisa María Alcalde; the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, of the Ministry of Health, Hugo López-Gatell; Juan Antonio Ferrer Aguilar, general director of the Institute of Health for Well-being (Insabi); Mauricio Hernández, representing the general director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security, Zoé Robledo; the director of the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), Luis Antonio Ramírez, among other officials.

Also the governors of Nayarit, Antonio Echevarría García; Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez; Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín; Morelos, Cuauhtémoc Blanco; Veracruz, Cuitláhuac García Jiménez; Querétaro, Francisco Domínguez Servién; Sinaloa, Quirino Ordaz; Guanajuato, Diego Sinhue Rodríguez; Nuevo León, Jaime Rodríguez Calderón; San Luis Potosí, Juan Manuel Carrera; Puebla, Miguel Barbosa; Sonora, Claudia Pavlovich Arellano; Colima, José Ignacio Peralta; Tlaxcala, Marco Antonio Mena; Zacatecas, Alejandro Tello; Tamaulipas, Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca; Chihuahua, Javier Corral; and Oaxaca, Alejandro Murat.

Tourism in the world

During the first three months of the year the number of tourists arriving in the main tourist destinations in the world contracted 22% and if international measures are not relaxed, international tourism will decrease by between 60 and 80%, according to the World Organization of the Tourism.

The most dramatic drop so far occurred in March, with a decrease of 57% compared to the same period in 2019.

“Arrivals in March saw a sharp drop after the start of confinement in many countries, the introduction of travel restrictions, and the closure of airports and borders. All this translates into a loss of 67 million international arrivals and around 80,000 million United States dollars in revenue (tourism exports) ”indicates the UNWTO report.