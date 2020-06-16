· SMEs will see damages of 50 to 100 percent, bordering on the closure of some of these

· Up to 57 percent of these companies will have difficulty paying their employees and 25 percent will be forced to lay off staff

· “Transferability” is an ability to adapt to these changes and to recognize that occupations are in decline and to be able to transfer to emerging ones.

Little by little the world and Mexico return to normal with some prevention measures. However, this pandemic has left and will continue to leave major problems in the Mexican economy.

Consider that the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development saw a 0.5-point drop in world GDP during March. In addition, this virus could leave damages in the economy of our country up to 37 billion dollars.

This due to the present a reduction of 15 percent in the tourism sector, in addition to which the value of the GDP of the tourism sector could fall 1 percent.

Imagine that a study by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) showed that different regions of Latin America will be affected by the drop in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), up to 50 percent year-on-year.

For example, data from the Latin American Association of SMEs, indicates that the pandemic has caused a drop of up to 90 percent in small business sales.

Sectors where SMEs can transfer:

According to the World Economic Forum, the labor field will present a crisis in the labor field and has shown us that the future of jobs will be linked to a new industry of innovative services.

He notes that 2.1 million jobs will emerge, including general jobs, computing and mathematics, architecture and engineering, sales, education and training.

·Moving or courier services: This is a good start for someone who wants their own job, GetNinjas even lists it as the most requested service in Mexico City and the Metropolitan Area. Of course, the investment of this can be higher, because a second-hand cargo truck can cost up to 350 thousand pesos and this must be regularly maintained.

·Carpentry: There will always be work for the carpentry because beyond the elaboration of furniture, they are needed to repair one or give maintenance, install a kitchen, renovate the floor of a home, among others. In this case your investment would be in a course, in tools and materials.

·Smithy: Along with carpentry, blacksmithing is another highly requested service for forging pieces and furniture, in addition to assembling ornamental and artistic structures. Within the investment you must make is also training and tools.

·Catering and banquets: throughout the year these services are needed, whether for graduations, fifteen years, weddings or business events, these services are needed. The investment of this may be less, since most of the kitchen utensils are already in the home.

·Electrical technician: This service is not only requested by several people in their homes, it is also requested by companies for large installations, so work is never lacking. Like carpentry and blacksmithing you must invest in a course and the necessary tools.

