Secretlab Titan Evo renews its range of premium gaming chairs

When we talk about ergonomics and gaming chairs, it is inevitable to think about Secretlab. And it is that this brand is the endorsement (literally speaking) of the vast majority of streamers, content creators, and even eSports teams of today, having already become one of the favorites among users. That is why the announcement and update of the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 has not gone unnoticed.

This chair has some features available on chairs produced by Secretlab in the past, combining a new seat base along with “the best of Secretlab OMEGA and TITAN” and “improved design engineering to cater to a wider range of users”. And it is that the most outstanding characteristics of this new chair is that it will arrive under three sizes available including Small, Regular and XL, adapting to the size and needs of all audiences.

Although the Titan Evo 2022 will work with shorter hydraulic system than previous models. This model has a redesigned recline handle and lumbar adjustment knobs for better grip and height, tilt and recline levers at better angles and positioning for easier reach. In addition, it includes XL PU wheels for gentle treatment of floors, a multi-tilt mechanism with angle lock, 165 degree recline.

Thus, another of the great novelties presented in the new Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 are the two new materials available: SoftWeave Plus and NEO Hybrid Leatherette, which add to the already common premium NAPA leather. In addition to his new cold cure foam padding, patent pending by the company.

As its name suggests, SoftWeave Plus is none other than the latest improved version of the company’s current eponymous fabric, made with high-strength yarn loops and a construction that allows it to be soft, durable and breathable, available in Arctic White, Cookies & Cream, BLACK3, Plush Pink, Mint Green and Frost Blue colors.

On the other hand, the Hybrid Leatherette is presented as a more resistant fabric fabric which «recreates the shine and resistance of nappa leather«, offering some premium finishes under a smaller color selection with the Stealth, Black, Classic, Ash and Royal variants.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find these new models available on the official Secretlab website, starting with base prices from 449 euros of the Titan Evo SoftWeave Plus, increasing to 469 euros for the Titan Evo NEO Hybrid Leatherette, and reaching the base 899 euros for the Titan Evo NAPPA Leather.

Unfortunately, it appears that the company has already anticipated a small delay in delivery as a result of the high sales volume, without having specified specific dates for restocking and shipments.