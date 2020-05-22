One of the few nominated by ex-Minister of Health Nelson Teich, the Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs, Antonio Carlos Campos de Carvalho, left his portfolio on Friday after quitting for resigning for not agreeing with the ministry’s document that guides the use of chloroquine in mild cases of covid-19.

Army members in protective suits in Rio de Janeiro 05/14/2020 REUTERS / Pilar Olivares

Photo: .

Carvalho resigned on Monday for disagreeing with the document with guidelines for the use of chloroquine in mild cases, demanded by President Jair Bolsonaro and which led to the fall of Teich.

In an interview with the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, the secretary, doctor, biophysicist and professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, said that the decision was hasty, could bring risks to the health of patients and happened without scientific criteria.

“I did not participate (nor in the elaboration of the document) nor would I participate. The moment the minister asks to leave and things start to get worse, with direct interference in decisions that were not based on scientific criteria, it was not possible to continue,” he said Carvalho to the newspaper.

The secretariat of which Carvalho was responsible is responsible for monitoring studies and evaluating the introduction of new drugs in the Unified Health System.

The document presented on Tuesday – first as a new protocol, then as “guidelines” by the ministry – was presented in a different model from what the ministry’s protocols tend to be and without the signature of doctors and secretaries of the portfolio.

On Thursday, after the discussion about the lack of signatures in the document, the ministry released a note in which it said that the guidelines were being discussed by its staff. “To make clear the participation and involvement of all departments, the holders of the portfolios signed the document still on Wednesday,” says the note.

The following document comes with the names, not signatures, of the ministry secretaries. In the case of the Secretariat of Science and Technology, Vania Cristina Canuto Santos signs it as a substitute secretary. The name of Wanderson Kleber de Oliveira, Secretary of Health Surveillance, who is on vacation, was also included in the document.

Of the other five secretaries who sign the document, another four are also substitutes. Most of the folder servers that are temporarily at the posts. The exception is the executive secretary, Antonio Élcio Franco Filho, who is a military officer with no ties to the health sector.

The released document, despite having been presented by the president as a protocol, has no legal value as such, as this type of document needs to indicate medicines with scientifically proven effectiveness and has a legal rite, including the publication of a ministerial ordinance, and that must be followed by SUS.

The solution found by the ministry was a document with “guidelines”, without binding value, following what the Federal Council of Medicine authorizes and which needs the patient’s authorization to be adopted.

See too:

‘It’s not a little cold’: what the cured of the coronavirus say

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

