Secretary of the Vatican State arrives in Mexico

MEXICO CITY

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of the Vatican State, arrived in Mexico this Thursday afternoon.

The diplomat was received upon arrival at the Mexico City airport by the president and secretary of the Conference of the Mexican Episcopate (CEM), Rogelio Cabrera López and Alfonso Miranda Guardiola, respectively.

Pietro Parolin will be in our country until next Monday and will meet with the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as well as with the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum.

With President López Obrador he will hold a private meeting in the framework of a breakfast on Monday, June 21 at 9 a.m. at the National Palace and at 10:30 a.m. that same day, Sheinbaum Pardo will give him the title of Distinguished Guest of the capital in the City Hall Palace.

After receiving the distinction, that same Monday, the secretary of the Holy See will go to the Apostolic Nunciature to be present at the celebration of the 8th anniversary of the pontificate of Pope Francis.

Pietro Parolin’s activities for this Friday are private.

On Saturday, June 19, the cardinal will be present at the episcopal consecration of Monsignor Fermín Sosa Rodríguez, apostolic nuncio in Papua Guinea, at the Marian shrine of the Immaculate Conception of Izamal, Yucatán.

The Emmo. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of the Vatican State, has arrived in Mexico and has been received by Bishop Rogelio Cabrera López, President of the CEM and Bishop Alfonso Miranda Guardiola, Secretary General of the CEM. @arzobispomty @monsalfonso pic.twitter.com/xftgwtR2fk – CEM (@IglesiaMexico) June 18, 2021

jcs