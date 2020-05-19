The US Treasury Secretary warned of the “risk of permanent damage” to the US economy if confinement is maintained

The secretary of the US Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, alerted of the “risk of permanent damage” for the American economy whether maintains the lockdown due to the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19, while the president of the Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powellasked for more fiscal stimulus to the Congress in an unusual joint appearance.

In the midst of the biggest crisis in more than 70 years, the two officials virtually responded to the banking committee of the Senate to evaluate the economic prospects and the effectiveness of the rescue package approved in April worth 2.2 trillion dollars, the largest in the history of the country.

Mnuchin, member of the President’s administration Donald trump, opted for cautious optimism, noting that financial assistance measures are working, while defending the gradual reopening of the country after weeks of confinement and mobility restrictions.

“There is a risk of permanent damage” if the reopening process is not advanced, the Treasury chief told the senators.

“We are aware of health issues and we want to do it in a safe way,” he added.

For Mnuchin, the figures for the second quarter will continue to be negative, but he ventured that “economic conditions will improve in the third and fourth quarters of the year.”

Health versus economy

President Trump and his government were eager to resume economic activity, despite experts warning that caution should be maintained.

More than two thirds of the 50 state from USA They began the gradual lifting of the restrictions imposed in mid and late March.

The United States is the central focus of the pandemic, with more than 1.5 million infected and 90,000 deaths, according to the independent count of the Johns Hopkins University.

One of the toughest crossings of the appearance was the one that occurred between Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Mnuchin.

“How many workers must give their lives to increase the GDP or the Dow Jones Industrials (the main index of the Wall Street Stock Exchange) by a thousand points?” Asked Brown.

“No worker should give their lives for that, senator, and I think his characterization has been unfair,” replied the Treasury secretary.

The Fed asks Congress to do more

For his part, Jerome Powell highlighted the seriousness of the crisis facing the country, with more than 36 million new unemployed in recent weeks due to the wave of layoffs caused by the paralysis of economic activity.

“It should be remembered that the measures taken to contain the virus represent an investment in our individual and collective health. As a society, we should do everything possible to give a break to those who are suffering for the public good, “said Powell.

From the monetary side, he assured that the Fed “is committed to using all the tools available in these challenging times”, after cutting interest rates to almost 0 percent and approving massive injections of liquidity, although he acknowledged that “these actions are only part of a broader public sector response. ”

“This is the biggest shock in recent memory, and the question that floats in the air is: Has it been enough?”

Powell, who warned that the unemployment rate could reach 20 percent at the end of May, welcomed the start of negotiations for a new fiscal stimulus program.

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives passed a new $ 3 trillion fiscal stimulus plan, which includes a trillion dollars to bailout states and local governments, as well as another round of direct payments, including this one Immigrants without papers.

The White House and Republicans – as well as some Democrats – are opposed to turning to the undocumented as well as rescuing the states, since they warned that in some cases their financial problems were prior to the pandemic.

“(The new fiscal stimulus package) is going to happen. But it will be done in a better way for the American people, “Trump said this Friday, without offering details about the Republican proposal.

With information from EFE