Secretary of the Treasury says Congress must finance debt relief programs

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen asked Congress on Thursday to approve funds for multilateral organizations to help finance debt relief programs for low-income countries.

Yellen exposed to lawmakers that the US has accumulated $ 2.7 billion in “unfulfilled commitments” with institutions like the World Bank and the African Development Bank.

“Without new funds, the US could force the delay of the multilateral debt process under the common framework,” said the secretary in a hearing before the Subcommittee on Appropriations of the House of Representatives.

Yellen explained to the legislators that in the hearing that, in the budget for fiscal year 2022 proposed by the government of President Joe Biden, contributions to multilaterals are included.

Designing a global response to the coronavirus crisis required the participation of countries that were not regular donors, such as China.

The budget also includes approximately one billion dollars to help “developing countries adapt to climate change,” said the director of the Treasury.

“It will be much more difficult to face global threats to security, such as climate change, if a large part of the world cannot make the effort to transform their economies to sustainable,” he said.

The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund they asked the G20 countries, of which the US is part, establish a debt suspension plan, to help lower-income countries “concentrate their resources in the fight against the pandemic.” The plan benefits 73 countries around the world, including Honduras and Nicaragua.