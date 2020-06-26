© Provided by the Associated Press

FILE – In this file photo dated December 10, 2019, Mexico’s Secretary of the Treasury, Arturo Herrera, is seen on the left, along with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, during the signing of a trade agreement at the National Palace of the City. from Mexico. Herrera reported on Thursday, June 25, 2020 that she was infected with coronavirus. (AP Photo / Marco Ugarte, File)

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Mexico’s Secretary of Finance and Public Credit, Arturo Herrera, reported Thursday that he was infected with the new coronavirus, making him the highest-ranking official to contract it.

“I have just been told that I tested positive for Covid19. I have very minor symptoms. From this moment I will be in quarantine, and I will continue to work from home, « he wrote on his Twitter account.

In early June, Zoé Robledo, director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), also reported that he had been infected.

The country currently registers almost 197,000 infections and at least 24,000 deaths.

Infections had increased in recent weeks, although in more recent days they decreased slightly. The country’s capital remains with the highest figures.

Although President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has favored the gradual reactivation of some activities —from a traffic light that in turn is based on contagions reported by the authorities—, the economic effects of the pandemic in Mexico are palpable.

According to experts and international organizations, Mexico’s economy will be one of the most affected by the pandemic in Latin America.

The IMF indicated in its most recent forecast that Mexico would have a 10.5% decrease in its gross domestic product by the end of 2020. The country has already lost nearly a million jobs during the pandemic and its industrial activity plummeted almost 30% in April compared to the same month of the previous year amid the closure of several businesses

According to the National Statistics Institute (INEGI), what fell most was construction, 38.4%, followed by manufacturing, 35.5%, while mining only fell 3.6%. The generation, transmission and distribution of electrical energy, water and gas supply through pipelines to the final consumer fell 3.5%.

Tourism is another of the most affected branches. According to data from the same month from the Ministry of Tourism at the federal level, just last year the Mexican Caribbean received about 23 million visitors who contributed about $ 15 billion of the 24,563 that tourism left throughout the country.

The three months of stoppage of activities due to the pandemic have strongly damaged the local economy, which this year could fall to 8.8% according to the worst estimates by Banco de México.

In April alone, it was reported that more than 346,000 formal jobs had been lost within a few weeks of the start of the pandemic. López Obrador then announced an action plan and promised to create two million jobs in the coming months. However, for not offering a detailed strategy, many experts and citizens criticized him for lack of clarity and forcefulness.

In recent days, the president made a working tour of southeastern Mexico to witness the start of work on the Maya Train and supervise progress in the construction of a refinery in the Gulf of Mexico, two of the projects with the greatest impact. from your government.