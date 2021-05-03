Secretary of the Russian Boxing Federation recommends retirement to Povetkin

One information indicates that the secretary general of the Russian Boxing Federation, Kirill Shchekutyev, has publicly expressed a recommendation to former world champion Alexander Povetkin to close his career and extol his achievements. Povetkin had a spectacular defeat in the rematch against Britain’s Dillian White.

Shchekutyev spoke to the media in Serpukhov, where the Russian Championship takes place last weekend.

Povetkin is 41 years old and has a professional record of 36 wins, 25 wins by knockout. He won the WBA world heavyweight title in August 2011 from Ubekiztan’s Ruslan Chagaev and made 4 defenses of that championship. He stunned boxing by knocking out Dillian Whyte in August 2020 for the WBC world heavyweight title.

¨Povetkin has given his best for our country and for world boxing. The decision to retire from the sport must be made by Povetkin himself.¨ said Shchekutyev

Povetkin has faced names like: Wladimir Klitschko, Chris Bird, Ruslan Chagaev, Marco Huck, Hasim Rahman, Andrzej Wawrzyk, Manuel Charr, Anthony Joshua, Hughy Fury and Dillian Whyte among others in 16 years of professional boxing since his debut in June 2005.