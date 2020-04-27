Irma Eréndira Sandoval, holder of the Public Function Secretary (SFP), is reported as “excellent” after testing positive for coronavirusAs reported by the agency that she directs on the afternoon of Monday, April 27, through a statement.

According to the information card of the federal agency, the doctor of political science “is in excellent health and without serious symptoms despite having received a positive diagnosis for SARS-VOC-2 on Monday, April 20, 2020“

He also reported that the federal secretary continues in functions, but remotely in strict adherence to health recommendations for social isolation. Likewise, he announced that once the 14 days of quarantine had passed, He will return to his schedule of activities in person.

Sandoval Ballesteros was the president’s first choice Andrés Manuel López Obrador to manage the SFP for the period 2018-2024, she has a degree in economics from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), a sociologist for the Autonomous Metropolitan University (UAM), Master in Latin American Studies, from the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences, and Political Science, from the University of California and doctor in political science from the University of California in Santa Cruz.

He has been the holder or participant of different academic publications for internationally recognized institutions, he won, in 2009, the Manuel Espinosa Yglesias Award, for the work “Political Dynamics of Financial Liberalization: Crisis, Rentism and ne Neoliberal Interventionism’ “.

The SFP is one of the state secretariats that make up the presidential cabinet. It is the office of the federal executive power with comptroller functions. She is in charge of designing, planning, executing and coordinating public policies regarding internal control and the evaluation of government management. That is to say, Dr. Sandoval is in charge of inspecting the use of public spending; issue the norms and processes for the control and monitoring of the performance of public officials; collaborate at all times with the Superior Audit of the Federation and the Committee of the National Anticorruption System for the fulfillment of their respective works.

In recent months, the 48-year-old official has been severely criticized by the political opposition in the legislative chambers for the investigation around Manuel Bartlett Díaz, current director of the Federal electricity commission (CFE), since at the discretion of the benches of the BREAD, PRD and MC, the secretary did not thoroughly investigate who was secretary of the Interior, Education and governor of Puebla in the times of the PRI.

Information in development