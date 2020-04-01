To protect the rights of workers, the agency published this Tuesday the document Frequently Asked Questions: Labor Situation in front of Covid-19.

After the declaration of health emergency Due to force majeure derived from Covid-19, non-essential activities were suspended, so thousands of unemployed workers face wage uncertainty or even the possibility of the definitive closure of their source of employment.

In the document, the agency clarifies several fundamental points, mainly regarding wages, the suspension of activities and the possibility of dismissals.

“At this time it is crucial that depending on the branch of industry and the economic activity that each company or business is engaged in, there is a mutual agreement to protect workers and job sources. The Federal Attorney for Worker’s Defense (PROFEDET) can help to reach agreements that reconcile the interests of both parties ”, he points out.

The biggest doubt is regarding payment during the suspension of work, since it is said that the employer, by law, is only obliged to pay the minimum wage; however, the STPS discards this information.

“The Federal Labor Law establishes that in the case of temporary suspension due to force majeure, the authority will determine the amount of compensation based on the worker’s salary for up to one month. (art. 429 and 430 of the LFT) ”, explains the document.

“What the authority determined was a health emergency due to force majeure, so the criterion of paying a minimum wage is not applicable.”

In the event an employee is fired for being diagnosed with Covid-19 or because of the contingency, it would be unjustified and can sue the employer in a term not exceeding two months, according to the Federal Labor Law. Considering the current situation, the term established by law will begin to elapse after the health emergency is lifted.

Affected workers can go to PROFEDET for free defense or call 800 9117877 and 8007172942.

In case of doubts about your labor rights, the interested party can call 5546059232 or 5546068313 at CDMX. If it is federal jurisdiction, you must call 800 9117877 or 8007172942.

Check the STyPS document here:

Frequently Asked Questions Stps-March 31st-2110.PDF by Aristegui News on Scribd