The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, reported that the contagion curve has been “flattening”, but preventive measures must continue.

Regeneration, May 5, 2020. The Secretary of Health (SSa) in her daily report reported that in the last 24 hours 1,120 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported, giving a total of 26,125 people. 6,708 are active cases, that is, people who started with symptoms of the infection in the past 14 days.

The director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health, José Luis Alomía, reported that 2,507 individuals have lost their lives and there are 224 suspicious deaths. In addition, he noted that there are 16 thousand 99 suspicious people.

The official reported that worldwide, 51 percent of cases are registered in America.

The undersecretary of prevention and health promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, reported that the maximum peak of infections in Mexico City and the State of Mexico does not occur tomorrow as planned.

López-Gatell, indicated that Friday May 8 will be the maximum level of infections in Mexico City and the metropolitan area. At a conference, he explained that the adjustment was made by specialists who advise the federal government.

He also pointed out that the delay of the maximum point of the pandemic is an “encouraging” sign because the speed of infection has been reduced.

However, he reported that this trend will continue in this way only with the support of the population that complies with compliance with health measures, such as staying home until May 30.

In addition, this month will be where the largest number of beds are occupied in hospitals for the care of critically ill and critically ill patients.

Likewise, the undersecretary, López-Gatell reported that the epidemic curve has been “flattened”, so there will not be as many cases at the same time, but the duration of the pandemic will last until beyond June 25, but with an average fewer cases per day.