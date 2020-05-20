BRASÍLIA – The Secretary of Labor and Education Management of the Ministry of Health, Mayra Pinheiro, said on Wednesday, 20, that there was a “cry” from medical societies, parliamentarians and the population for a positioning of the folder on chloroquine.

The ministry’s new orientation for the early use of medicines for pandemic patients, however, contradicts the position of the main scientific entities in the country and abroad.

On Tuesday, three national entities approved a document with guidelines for coping with the pandemic in which they recommend that drugs not be used as a routine treatment of the disease. Entities are the Brazilian Intensive Care Association, Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases and the Brazilian Society of Pulmonology and Tisiology.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended on Wednesday, 20, that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine be used only in clinical studies against the new coronavirus, inside hospitals.

In an interview with the press, the Deputy Executive Secretary for Health, Élcio Franco, countered the WHO’s position. “If we wait for all steps to be followed, the epidemic will be over and thousands of people will have died,” he said. He further stated that no “ethical and scientific” principles were neglected when drafting the document. “This is what our president is looking after at the moment. And he is distressed when there is no opportunity for the SUS mission: equity, universality and integrality,” he said.

Pinheiro also reacted: “We are not moving away from science, we are approaching the need to guarantee life in wartime,” he said.

The secretary also said that “clinical observation” shows promising results in several patients. The position is not the same as that of the scientific community.

Pinheiro recognized that guidance is not a protocol for therapeutic guidelines, that is, it has no power to force SUS establishments to follow treatment.

She stated, however, that the recommendation should reduce inequalities in the care of SUS patients and the private network. In practice, however, public doctors also prescribe the medication, if they think it is necessary and receive the endorsement of the patient.

The secretary also said that, under the new guidance, the government should expand the distribution of chloroquine to SUS. So far about 2.93 millions of pills were delivered for use 163.86 thousand covid-19 patients.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.