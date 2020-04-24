To guarantee food supply, agricultural, livestock and fisheries production must continue, with sanitary measures for employees of the agro-industry.

The Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, Víctor Villalobos Arámbula, agreed with representatives of the national agri-food sector to strengthen measures to guarantee the production and supply of food during the Phase 3 of health contingency and outlined a post pandemic recovery plan.

In a virtual meeting, members of the Mexican Association of Secretaries of Agricultural Development (ASMDA), of the National Agricultural Council (CNA), of the Agriculture Commissions of the Congress of the Union, and of the development bank, agreed to carry out a joint work to add proposals that allow a better response from the sector in the context of the pandemic.

Villalobos noted that To guarantee the food supply, it is very clear to continue with agricultural, livestock and fisheries production, with the pertinent sanitary measures for day laborers and employees of the agro-industry. and logistics, as well as special attention to vulnerable communities with the distribution network of basic products of the Mexican Food Safety organization (Segalmex).

In addition, it summoned the secretaries of the branch of the 32 federal entities to compile a list of products that are surplus to integrate it into a platform of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), which aims to record the offer that may be useful to the nations of the region and export them.

Senators José Narro Céspedes –president of the Committee on Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Rural Development-, Beatriz Paredes Rangel, Ovidio Peralta Suárez and Antonio García Conejo spoke of the advisability of carrying a report from the food supply in underserved areas and strengthen the operation to get the support of Production for Well-Being.

The president of the CNA, Bosco de la Vega Valladolid, spoke about actions taken by the agri-food industry in this emergency stage, such as the development of media campaigns to avoid panic buying among the population, and stressed the importance of implementing a care plan for its application in marginalized and indigenous areas.

The general director of Financiera Nacional de Desarrollo Agropecuario, Rural, Forestal, y Pesquero (FND), Javier Delgado Mendoza, referred at the time to schemes promoted by a special contingency program carried out for credit issues.

The participants agreed to demand the strengthening of public security schemes in the production and transport chains of products, to avoid criminal acts that affect the food supply in this contingency period. (Ntx)