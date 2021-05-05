Secretary Mayorkas: “Border Patrol Facilities are not a place for a minor”

May 5, 2021

US Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) Alejandro Mayorkas said Tuesday that the number of unaccompanied minors in Border Patrol custody has dropped “dramatically” in recent months.

“Some Border Patrol facilities are not a place for a minor,” said the official in an intervention during a virtual conference in which Vice President Kamala Harris also participated.

Mayorkas assured that the number of unaccompanied minors in the hands of the Border Patrol has been reduced by 88%. On Sunday, in a call with reporters, the official said there are currently 677 minors in the agency’s hands, a significant reduction compared to the 5,767 at the end of March, local media reported.

The official also assured that the United States is determined to reunite the families that were separated by policies of the government of former President Donald Trump. “Today we will reunite the first four families (…) and we will continue working to reunite hundreds of more families in the near future,” Mayorkas emphasized.

A report from the Trump administration in 2019 showed that it would take at least a year to “study the cases of nearly 47,000 unaccompanied children detained between July 1, 2017 and June 25, 2018.”

The White House formed a task force at the beginning of the year with the goal of identifying and reuniting the approximately 1,000 families that have not yet been reunited.

