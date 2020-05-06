BRASILIA – Oncologist Nelson Teich, who took over the Ministry of Health exactly 18 days ago, has not yet shown what he came for. The assessment is by state secretaries, parliamentarians and authorities of the Unified Health System (SUS) who participated in meetings and videoconferences with the minister in recent days. According to the reports, the impression is a lack of knowledge of public management and an action under the protection of the military and the Planalto Palace.

Always beside General Eduardo Pazuello, “number 2” in the ministry, Teich goes off on a tangent when confronted by more thorny issues, such as the end of quarantine and the purchase of respirators. The firm positions of his predecessor, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, often against President Jair Bolsonaro, were cited as a reason for his resignation from office.

The new minister, for his part, has avoided confronting the president. Bolsonaro has increased the bet by attacking governors who enact quarantines and has returned to participate in pro-government acts with agglomerations, as happened on Sunday in Brasília. Hours after the demonstration, in a speech in Manaus (AM), Teich was silent about the fact that the head of the Executive ran over recommendations from health agencies and the portfolio itself on social distance.

Behind the scenes, secretaries of states and municipalities say, in an ironic tone, that the real Minister of Health is Pazuello, because, in meetings, the military man talks about what the briefcase will actually deliver. Teich uses vague terms, according to these interlocutors, and states that he “seeks data” for practically all situations.

At a Senate hearing last week, Teich was severely criticized by senators for not taking a clear stand on social isolation. “I am appalled. With all due respect, but I think it is a very serious doubt. Please be firm and clear in this position. Give the message to the nation as the leader of Health in the Country. There can be no doubt, especially when the President of the Republic is giving opposite signals “, said Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE).

The mood in the session worsened after the minister spoke of changing the social distance policy. After complaints from senators, Teich defended himself, saying that the ministry never defended the end of isolation: the portfolio only provides guidelines for SUS managers to decide on restrictive measures.

Governors and secretaries in the Northeast also noticed Teich “lost” in a videoconference last week. The minister even consulted local managers on the best way to buy respirators from the country, without depending on importers. The ministry announced last week that an attempt to buy 15,000 units from China for R $ 1 billion failed. In Manaus, last Sunday, the minister said that the government would try to import new respirators, now without intermediaries, but he did not reveal how many devices he wants to bring to the country. The portfolio today depends on national production, which, in the view of SUS managers , will not account for the increase in cases in the country.

Team. The composition of Teich’s team reflects agreements from the Bolsonaro government to tailor support from both the military wing and “centre” parties in Congress. General Pazuello was appointed by Bolsonaro to the post of executive secretary, “number 2” of the ministry. In office, he is responsible for strategic areas of health during the pandemic, such as purchasing and data. The deputy executive secretary, also appointed in the Teich administration, is Colonel Elcio Franco Filho.

The Health Surveillance Secretariat was promised to the PL, by former deputy Valdemar Costa Neto, convicted in the monthly allowance and investigated by Lava Jato. There is still no name for the position. Today the portfolio is occupied by the epidemiologist Wanderson Oliveira, who gained prominence when formulating the strategy against the covid-19. Oliveira remains in office during the transition.

The only one appointed by the new minister to be appointed as secretary until now, the doctor and biophysicist Antonio Carlos Campos de Carvalho will occupy the Ministry of Health’s Science and Technology secretariat. He is a professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

In office, Carvalho is responsible for evaluating the offer of technologies in SUS. The paste issues technical notes recommending or not using chloroquine, for example. The secretariat is still strategic because it deals with partnerships with the productive sector, called PDP.

