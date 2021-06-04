Secret tricks to clean the house with Coca-Cola | Life

Did you know that Coca-Cola is an excellent cleaning product? In this article we have put together some secret tricks to clean the house with this soda. Put them into practice and see their effectiveness for yourself.

At present we can find in the market an infinity of specific cleaning products to clean all the rooms and objects in our home. The problem is that these items are sometimes quite expensive, and there are also people who do not want to use them due to the amount of chemicals they contain.

If you don’t want to spend a lot of money and you don’t like to use chemical products either, you have the possibility of using ingredients that we all have in the pantry to clean the house. Baking soda, for example, is one of the most versatileas it is effective both in removing stains and odors from clothes, as well as effortlessly cleaning the oven or even unclogging the bathtub drain.

Vinegar is another of these ingredients. It is capable of removing germs from your shower curtain, removing grease from tiles with little effort, or leaving your coffeemaker germ-free.

These are the most popular ingredients, but there are also other everyday items that are used to clean the house that you probably don’t know about. Coca-Cola is one of them, and here are some tricks to use it as a household cleaner:

Remove rust. Do you have to clean a rusty barbecue, pot or pan? Coca-Cola is an excellent rust removal agent due to its phosphoric acid content. Apply it to the affected areas, let it act and rub with crumpled aluminum foil until the rust disappears and then remove it with a clean cloth. Leave the shiny jewels. Coca-Cola can restore shine to your jewelry. Dip the pieces you want to treat in the soda for a couple of hours, rinse well and that’s it. Of course, this trick should not be abused because the acidity of the drink can end up wearing down the enamel of the jewelry. Clean the toilet. There are many products to clean the toilet, but if for some reason you cannot use them, an emergency solution may be to use Coca-Cola. Apply it directly to the toilet bowl or spray it with a spray bottle, let it work and then remove it.

Clean the windows. The same thing happens with the windows as with the toilet: there are many products and tricks to clean them with little effort. But if you need an emergency solution, Coca-Cola can also help you. Use a spray bottle to spray it, then wipe it off. Remove oil stains. Coca-Cola can remove grease or oil stains on different materials and surfaces. You can apply it on floors, tiles, clothing and even on the road, let it act for a few hours and then remove the remains with soap and water or detergent.