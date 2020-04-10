American TV star Kim Kardashian revealed her daily makeup routine of just 2 minutes. Too easy!

April 10, 2020

This diva and model, who recently starred in a scandal with one of her sisters on her television reality show, showed in a short video on Twitter how she does her makeup on a daily basis.

And, who does not want to look like one of the Kardashians, because now it is much easier than we imagined.

When you see a photograph or image of Kim Kardashian, we always thought that her makeup, or was applied by a professional, or at least it took half an hour to look like this.

But no, it is natural, it is perfect and it will only take you two minutes of your time to have your style. Fascinating!

