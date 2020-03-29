Recover the elasticity of your skin with this homemade treatment

Dry skin is something very common in some stages of our life, but nevertheless it is something that makes us feel insecure and sorry sometimes, so today we will teach you how to prepare a super natural and easy treatment to do at home.

It is well known that aloe and coconut oil have many beneficial properties for the skin, while coconut oil moisturizes and protects, since it contains a lot of vitamin E.

And Aloe vera, hydrates and softens the skin thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, and as if that were not enough it also eliminates dead cells and fights dermatitis.

How to prepare the aloe and coconut oil treatment

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of coconut oil

1/2 glass cup of aloe.

Preparation

Wash the aloe leaves well, then extract the glass until obtaining 1/2 cup, then mix the coconut oil with the aloe in the blender until creating a cream, finally apply the treatment as if it were our daily cream.

