The Unit: the secret police uncovered

DAVID SANZ EZQUERRO

53 minutes ago

The nature of the work of police intelligence imposes maximum secrecy. “It has been a long process to gain mutual trust,” he comments in conversation with EL MUNDO Alberto Marini, screenwriter and co-creator with the director Dani de la Torre of the new series of Movistar + Unit. Both have had the opportunity to access the hermetic General Information Commissariat of the National Police to look behind the scenes of the fight against terrorism in Spain and learn first-hand how the people in charge of this preventive security work work and how they live. «We have worked with them for more than two years, meeting infiltrators, attending information sessions, establishing contact with all parts of the unit, being present in field operations and even entering their own homes and meeting their families, “explains de la Torre. “They are happy that their work is counted,” adds the director: “They told us that they they have saved many and very fat, but that nobody knows. And that sometimes they come home and see their son in a chat with classmates where there is an uncle giving birth to the police. ”In a country with a history like Spain, the mere mention of the concept of secret police (the secret) makes many people stand on end, but the current work of the National Police Information Brigade is among the most valued in the world. “We have not seen a sewer police nor that other postwar archaic which is sometimes thought of, “says de la Torre. “We have found extremely prepared people, but also very measured, respectful and aware of the limits they have to move,” adds Marini about this. “Upon arrival we were told that this was neither Dirty Harry nor lethal weapon,” recalls the director of the series that opens next Friday. Police series there are many types. Among the possible references in which the Unit is fixed, De la Torre cites Homeland, Bodyguard and the Office of infiltrators. Marini, for her part, also adds the Israeli Fauda. “Our goal was for it to reflect the truth of these cops’ lives, not to be overly epic, or for the action parts to be too spectacular or out of tune,” explains the director. “The staging is not above the story», He stresses.Madrid, Girona, Galicia, Malaga and Melilla, have hosted a shoot that has also crossed borders and includes international locations such as Nigeria, Toulouse and Perpignan. “We have shot in Spanish, English, French and in three different types of Arabic, the classical, the Syrian and the Moroccan”, highlights de la Torre as an example of that obsession with staying true to real life. in the jihadist fight against terrorism but also in the private and authentic life of its protagonists. “The scenes of children abandoned in custody of supermarket cashiers or in the movies because the mother has had to go urgently to an operation are the order of the day,” explains Marini about an exceptional profession carried out by completely normal people. . “We have found people willing to tell us not only the peculiarities of their work but also how they get home, what they tell their children or parents, how they suffer when there is a tragedy … have been opened enormously“Says the screenwriter. The narrative starting point of La Unidad is the arrest in Spain of the new bin Laden. And from there during six 50 minute chapters The series produced by Cow Films. “We were interested in delving into one side and the other. There is no doubt who are the good guys and who are the bad guys, but we wanted to explore the feelings and emotions not only of the police but also of those on the other side, “says Marini, who warns:” This does not mean justifying them in any way. mode”.Nathalie Poza is the protagonist in the role of the chief inspector in command of a team that completes Michel Noher, Marian Álvarez, Luis Zahera, Raúl Fernández de Pablo, Carlos Blanco and Fele Martinez. To do their job well they must remain hidden and invisible. But in La Unidad their secrets are exposed.

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Tell us your opinion on MSN

Indicates an overall rating for the site: