If there is one thing many developers love to do, it is hiding things in the base code, from just one word to more complex things. Google is an expert in all kinds of Easter eggs; we have the jumping dinosaur from the Chrome browser; the hidden message in the code of the Disney + website. And now we also have the secret messages of the iPhone.

Pew Pew iMessage iPhone

You have an Iphone? Open iMessage for a moment, and in a chat you have with a contact, write without quotes ‘Pew pew’. Now send it. What’s going on? That is an activation code so that the wallpaper of that conversation is filled with disco laser lights for a few moments, tinting the window in a different hue.

Pew pew is the way to activate a visual effect for texts in the iMessage application on Apple mobiles, just like that old ‘buzz’ in Microsoft’s MSN Messenger from 20 years ago. But it is not the last, oh no. There is more:

– Pew pew: laser lights on the screen come on

– Happy Birthday: Colorful balloons appear floating from the bottom of the screen in Twitter style

– Happy New Year: fireworks appear all over the screen

– Congratulations: colored confetti falls from the top of the screen

How to activate message effects in iMessage

Long implemented, though one of those features that is easy to miss if you don’t know it beforehand, if you want to tint your visual effects messages when you’re chatting with someone via iMessage, do the following:

Write a message in the text composition bar

Before sending keep Tight Blue Arrow Icon

A new one will open sub-menu where you can choose between the effects above and many more.