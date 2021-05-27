Secret Invasion signs a movie legend in its cast

Secret Invasion bets on the arrival of Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami), but also announced the inclusion of a gentleman from the cinema for its cast.

One of the next series of Marvel, Secret invasion, has been the subject of news in recent months. The pre-launch has been full of news linking big Hollywood stars to the project. In the last hours it was learned that an actor with a great career will be part of the cast.

Following the inclusion of top-notch celebrities like Emilia clarke, Olivia colman (The Crown) Y Killian Scott (Trespass Against Us), the next show by Disney + He bet on hiring a rising star to complement the cast.

Is about Kingsley ben-adir, who played Malcolm X on One night in Miami, the most recent success of Amazon prime Video. However, he is not the only novelty around the production in question.

But Deadline shared that the mythical Christopher McDonald will join the list of celebrities who will be on the show. The artist has made a recognized career in the film industry, in which great films stand out.

Among his filmography, his participation in titles such as: Happy gilmore, Star Trek: The Next Generation, American Pie Y Requiem for a Dream. In addition, he was present in series such as Law and order Y Boardwalk empire.

Adam Sandler (left) and Christopher McDonald (right) in Happy Gilmore (1996)

For its part, in terms of Secret invasion, it could be said that it is taking shape. Delivery will be directed by Thomas Bezucha Y Ali selim. Also, its filming is expected to begin later this year in Europe. Samuel L. Jackson Y Ben mendelsohn will appear as protagonists.

Despite representing a concise story, Kevin Feige (CEO of Marvel studios) revealed why they chose to develop it in this format and not as a feature film.

“I mean, we are interested in the political paranoia aspect of Secret Invasion and really showing the stars with Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, two amazing actors that you want to have in any series, and we are very lucky to have them by that. That is the main focus type of that and of course it will relate to other things and the Skrulls In ways you haven’t seen before, but yeah, anything could be anything. Wise words… But we wanted to do that as a series because it would allow us to do something different from what we have already done before ”, concluded the executive.