‘Secret Invasion’ finds directors – The Seventh Art

Marvel has found directors for the future Disney + series,‘Secret Invasion’, which will star Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn. The Hollywood Reporter reports that the director of ‘One of us’, Thomas Bezuchay Ali Selim (‘The Looming Tower’) will be the directors of some episodes of the future MCU series.

They will both work alongside executive producer Kyle Bradstreet (‘Mr. Robot’) on this series which is said to shoot in Europe later this year. The exact number of episodes to be directed by each filmmaker is unknown at the moment, although it will probably range between two and four episodes per head.

‘Secret Invasion’is a fictional crossover in miniseries format written by American Brian Michael Bendis, drawn by Leinil Francis Yu and published by Marvel Comics publisher in 2008. The miniseries tells of a fictional invasion of planet Earth planned by the alien Skrull race, how during years they infiltrated impersonating some superheroes and how the war unfolds.

Recall that the series was announced for the first time last December along with a large number of MCU projects for Disney +, where the recently released ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ and ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​will be joined by ‘Loki’ , ‘What If …?’, ‘Hawkeye’, ‘Ms. Marvel ‘,’ She-Hulk ‘,’ Moon Knight ‘,’ Armor Wars’, ‘Ironheart’ and some others.

Along with Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos the Indmito, the series will star Kingsley Ben-Adir (‘A Night in Miami …) as the main villain, Olivia Colman (‘ The Father ‘) and the star of’ Game of Thrones’, Emilia Clarke. Regarding its history, for the moment Marvel has kept secret the details of this series that could become one of its most ambitious television projects.