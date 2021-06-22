Secret Invasion: Emilia Clarke would be delighted to spend a decade in the MCU – Tomatazos

There are some Marvel series for Disney Plus that we don’t know much about. One of them is Secret invasion. It is known that Emilia Clarke is going to appear in it, but we have no idea what character she could play. It is a series based on the homonymous comic about the skrulls invading the earth with their abilities to impersonate anyone. That translates to her being able to play any character, both human and Skrull.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

The question always with this type of secret castings is if you are going to play a one-time character or some superhero who has the possibility of appearing in several MCU tapes and shows. More than one fan would like the actress to join this cinematographic universe for a long time. When we know who he is going to play, it will become easier to know if he will be a one-time character or a more permanent addition.

That said, we now know that the actress would agree to be a part of the Marvel universe for a long time. In a recent interview for The Hollywood Reporter, he stated so (via Comic Book). She was asked if after spending ten years on Game of Thrones – 59% she would be willing to spend the same amount of time in the MCU. Her answer is that she would be delighted and very lucky if that happened:

Continue reading: Solo: Emilia Clarke has ideas for a spin-off series of her character for Disney Plus

I mean, I would be very lucky, is what I would answer to that. Everyone I know and everyone I’ve talked to who is part of the Marvel universe, and the actors do talk! … They have all had only the highest praise to give. There is a reason why actors stay there. They are so loved because they are having tons of fun. So I would like to have that.

As expected, his response does not make it clear if he will be in the MCU for a long or short time. Just that he would love it. The actress cannot reveal what role she will play until the studio has officially announced it. Remember that Marvel has a policy of disclosing information in a trickle.

On the other hand, right now he says something like that very calmly, but when he finished game of Thrones He stated that it was a relief to leave a series he worked on for so long. In fact, she compared the experience to being locked in a bunker for 10 years:

It was really nice (to have a break). I think my brain and soul probably needed a break, because it kept getting bigger and bigger. And I could never see what it was because we were inside. He always used to say it’s like we all walked into this bunker for 10 years, and then I came out and it was like, where are we? What happened? However, it feels very liberating to be literally free from the show. That said, Daenerys is a huge part of me.

Perhaps we can see a similar reaction in 10 years if it does become part of the Marvel universe for so long.

On the other hand, earlier this month she spoke with Comic Book and told them that she is excited to be part of the MCU and that what convinced her to be part of that world is the enthusiasm and heart that they put into their projects:

I just think that what they do now is very exciting and cool, and it is at the forefront. I feel that they are the Apple of this world. Being a part of this family feels like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m part of the popular boy group.’ Honestly speaking, the people who do that are the ones who convinced me that I really wanted to do this. I just think that everyone’s hearts and heads are in the right place in the [MCU]

You cannot miss: Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke points to alleged culprit of the coffee glass in the last season