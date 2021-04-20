Secret in a newspaper worried a Hispanic woman stabbed by an undocumented person with whom she married for papers in North Carolina



The young people would have married last March as part of a marriage of convenience so that Hernández Méndez could obtain permanent residence.

An alleged letter from Erick Hernández Méndez, accused of stabbing to death Christina María Matos, whom he allegedly married to obtain the papers for the “green card” would have set off the victim’s alarms before the tragedy was reported on April 4 in North Carolina.

A friend of Matos, identified as Savannah farrell, indicated to media such as WRAL that the victim had found a diary of Hernandez Mendez with content that disturbed you.

Mysterious content in a diary

“Christina had found a diary of infatuation (an obsession that can be romantic), and that made her very nervous, but she kept it to herself,” the interviewee revealed to the television station.

Farrell also told the press that her friend had agreed to marry Hernández Méndez in exchange for $ 15,000 so that the undocumented person could obtain legal residence in the United States.

“He told her that he would give her $ 15,000 in exchange for her signing the paper, and she intended, ‘ok, we’ll get divorced after three years,’ because he was an undocumented immigrant,” Farrell stated.

Marriage less than a week before the murder

The two were married less than a week before the murder, according to Wake County documents cited by various outlets such as The News & Observer.

Matos and Hernández-Méndez received their marriage license on February 12 and were married on March 29, according to county files.

Investigators have not yet established a motive for the murder

However, the authorities at the moment have not specified the motive for the murder or if it is related to the alleged marriage of convenience. Matos was born in Queens, New York.

Hernández Méndez, also 20 but of Mexican origin, faces first degree murder charges and faces a life sentence or the death penalty.

The young woman was found dead in the Raleigh apartment she shared with both her alleged killer and another person who also studied with her at Clayton High School last year.

He died of several stab wounds to the neck

The death certificate states that the 20-year-old girl died of several stab wounds to the neck.

The girl’s family had not known her whereabouts for days, on April 2, her birthday.

It was because of the inability to locate her that her family asked authorities to come to the student apartment at Signature 1505 Hillsborough Street.

