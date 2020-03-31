There are certain functions present in some cars that the automakers have not left reflected in the owner’s manuals, but here we tell you which are the most common

Manufacturers of cars They usually highlight the best features of their new vehicles, and it works as a hook to make the customer fall in love with the unit and thus achieve the final sale. However, some models are equipped with useful options that do not appear in the quick owner manuals and that you surely did not know.

According to the Sputnik Mundo portal, there is an automobile website that revealed a list with the secret functionalities and that we share below.

. Fuel gauge

Most manufacturers equip their vehicles with an indicator that makes it easy to see which side of the vehicle the fuel tank cap is on. This is indicated by the triangular symbol on the instrument panel, which is usually located next to the fuel level gauge. The direction you are pointing indicates the side of the vehicle where the fuel tank cap is located.

. Fuel tank cap bracket

Many cars have a plastic bracket for the fuel tank cap. In some models, the inner center of the cover has a short plastic tab that allows it to be placed in a hole inside the door.

. Hidden key

Some models have a small metal or plastic key on the remote key fob. This acts like a normal car key and allows you to open the doors without complications.

. Windscreen clamps

Drivers are usually unaware of the clear plastic clip on both sides of the windshield and that allows the parking ticket to be displayed.

. Sensor to open the boot

Some late-model cars allow owners to open a trunk by stepping under a hidden sensor under the bumper.

. Snow or ice sensor

Many cars have a visual warning when ice is likely to form on the road. When outside temperatures drop below a certain level, a snowflake icon on the screen indicates that it is cold enough to form ice.

**********

It may interest you.

.