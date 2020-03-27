Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order It is one of those titles from which we could learn some more details throughout the Nintendo Direct Mini from March 26, 2020. However, it should be noted that this game has been available for some time and that the details we learned were from its third DLC, «Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom«, Which is already more than available. In fact, there are already several users who have completed it from cover to cover, and that is why we now know what the sixth secret playable character that we can get. We reveal spoilers of the greats in the following lines!

Thanos (Infinite) is the secret character in the Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order “Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom” DLC

If we have something more than clear, it is that there are players who devour the new content as soon as they are available, and this has happened with the third DLC of Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order. If we complete the Ultimate mode, then we can get a sixth playable character, which is neither more nor less than Thanos with the Infinity Gauntlet, which is much more powerful than the version of it that was already included in the game. Which of the two versions do you like the most? Or do you only look at the power of a character when choosing him to play with him?

