Seniors from high schools in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the Covid-19 epidemic originated, returned to classes with measures including wearing face masks, temperature detectors, and social distancing.

After four months with the schools closed for the Chinese New Year and then the coronavirus, the students returned with masks and had to go through infrared cameras to detect possible fever.

“School is finally starting again,” said a student happily on the Weibo social network. “It is the first time that I am so happy to return to class, even though I have an exam in two days,” she added.

The students sit at individual tables one meter apart from each other, facing their teachers whom they see for the first time in flesh and blood since January, before the quarantine was established in Wuhan and its province, Hubei, in the central china.

As in the rest of the country, since then the students followed the courses online.

In a show of nervousness from local authorities, the resumption date for classes for the other years of high school, as well as for elementary school students, has yet to be announced.

In the rest of the country, the resumption of classes is also progressive, according to the regions. In the gigantic metropolises of Beijing and Shanghai, only high school seniors returned to classrooms for their final exams, which were postponed by one month, until the beginning of July.

Declared cases of coronavirus have decreased considerably in China in recent weeks, and only two infections were announced this Wednesday, both of foreign origin.

In the last three weeks there have been no deaths. The total balance of the country is established in 82 thousand 883 cases with 4 thousand 633 deaths.

