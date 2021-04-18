second win in three races

It has just arrived and has already left its mark: Pedro Acosta it comes stomping very strong. The young runner from Mazarrón (Murcia) of only 16 years of the Red Bull KTM Ajo has become the great revelation of the championship of Moto3.

After starring in two spectacular races in the two appointments in Qatar, where he was second in his first appointment there and won in the second, he has taken the victory in the Portuguese GP with an epic defense of the position at the last corner of the Portimao track.

His youth and self-confidence, both on and off the track, are reminiscent of the beginnings of the very Marc Márquez. Already in his first year of the Red Bull Rookie’s Cup he was runner-up, He broke his leg and in the second the year began chaining six wins in a row. In the tests of this preseason he finished with the second best accumulated time.

Everyone sees in him a budding star with traces of history like the aforementioned Márquez, Valentino rossi, or Casey stoner Y Kevin Schwantz, who are their idols. From humble origins (the son of a fisherman) and with two older sisters, his father bought him a motocross motorcycle when he was only 5 years old and since then he has not gotten off.

His first three races in the world championship have been almost unbeatable: second, first and first. Has scored 70 out of 75 possible points and is a leader with more than one career advantage. He has talent to spare, he does not lack the desire to work and he only needs luck to accompany him in the rest of his promising and recently started sports career.