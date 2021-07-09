Second win for the Suns in the NBA Finals

07/09/2021

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Milwaukee Bucks again (118-108) and they placed 2-0 in the NBA Finals on Thursday. The Suns overcame the recital of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 42 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists but that he was too lonely in the Bucks attack.

On the part of the locals, the most prominent was Devin Booker with 31 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists. The Suns also had notable contributions from Chris Paul (23 points, 8 assists and 4 rebounds) and Mikal Bridges (27 points and 7 rebounds).

The locals excelled from the triple (20 of 40 attempts, 50% in total), while the Bucks were shipwrecked in the outside shot (9 of 31, 29%).

Despite the enormous effort of Antetokounmpo, who returned in the first game of the Finals after missing the last two games due to a knee injury, the visitors were greatly hampered by Khris Middleton’s lack of accuracy (11 points with 5 of 16 shooting) and Jrue Holiday (17 points with 7 of 21 shooting).

The Suns fans ended the game euphoric and singing “Suns in Four” (“the Suns 4-0”), their rallying cry during these playoffs in which Phoenix are showing themselves to be a very reliable team and totally inspired.

The Suns, who have never won the NBA title, had not played a Finals since 1993, when the team led by Charles Barkley fell to Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls. The Finals now travel to Milwaukee, where the third meeting between the Suns and Bucks will be played on Sunday.