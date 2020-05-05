..- Despite having done fewer tests than other countries, the Mexican government is confident that it is ready to face the peak of the coronavirus this week and anticipates that the outbreak could hit the country in a second wave starting in October.

The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, assured that if the social distancing measures had not been taken in time, the curve would be more pronounced and most of the 126 million Mexicans would be at risk, despite the fact that the number of infected and deceased has been doubling in recent weeks.

“We are winning,” said the doctor, the most visible face of the fight against the coronavirus in the country, in an interview with . on Monday night at the National Palace in Mexico City, the headquarters of the Executive Power.

“The numbers are encouraging. We still have a very broad response capacity, “he said, assuring that the measures adopted allowed” to change the course of the epidemic and have very positive effects that have led to the reduction of transmission speed and contagion. “

In addition to social distancing, the government called on citizens to stay home, schools and universities suspended face-to-face classes. Stadiums, museums and shops and industries considered “non-essential” were also closed.

The Valley of Mexico, which includes the capital and the contiguous State of Mexico and which houses some 21 million inhabitants, is the area most affected by the coronavirus in the country. Still, the doctor of epidemiology at Johns Hopkins University said they are “well below” the 10,000 infected expected in the area and could reach only half.

For the entire country, authorities hope to reach some 6,000 deaths, 25% less than estimated before starting the most acute phase of the pandemic.

But, as some experts have warned, the current one could be just the first wave of transmission of the virus, which has left 3.6 million infected and more than 251,000 deaths around the world, according to a . count.

“It is not logical to think that as long as there is an epidemic of infectious disease in the rest of the world, each country will be safe from re-infection,” said the 51-year-old official, who participated in the team that fought the H1N1 influenza pandemic in 2009.

“(Seasonal) influenza is going to come back in October and it is going to go away in March. This is definitely going to happen. What we do not know –and it is probable– is that, along with influenza, the second great wave of Covid-19 could come ”, he anticipated.

Mexico, blindly?

Mexico is the country that has conducted the least tests to detect the coronavirus of the nations of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD): just 0.4 tests per 1,000 inhabitants, while the entity’s average is 22.9.

However, López-Gatell argued that the country does not need to do as many tests to make sound policies. According to an official estimate, Mexico had 104,562 infected until two weeks ago, unlike the almost 25,000 that it has reported according to tests.

“You don’t need the number of cases. What is needed is to understand the data and understand what the mechanics of an epidemic are like in order to make the most appropriate decisions, ”he said. “There are several people who say ‘we are blind, we have no information.’ He who wants to go blind is blind. We have the adequate information to make decisions ”.

To support his claim, the official made an analogy with the growing numbers of homicides in Mexico and explained that the government does not need to know the number of these to take preventive action against organized crime, which left, on average, 95 murders a day on last year.

In addition, he confessed that “it is very likely” that in Mexico the real number of deaths due to the coronavirus is being underestimated, after having received criticism because supposedly many deaths related to Covid-19, the disease, were being diagnosed as “atypical pneumonia” transmitted by the coronavirus.

“(The number of deaths is underestimated) with influenza every year, it would not have to be different in the case of an emerging disease like Covid-19,” said López-Gatell, who predicted that it is very likely that two or three years after the start of the pandemic, there are “very important revelations about what happened in retrospect.”

On the other hand, he assured that the restart dates of key economic sectors such as the automotive sector have not yet been defined, after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stated that he would allow it to resume activities along with the sector in the United States.

“Not necessarily (Mexico must reopen before the United States). Mexico entered the Covid-19 epidemic a month after the United States. At any given time, if the United States is already in a stabilization phase of its epidemic, Mexico is barely there, ”López-Gatell said.

