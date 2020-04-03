Palou faces the second virtual race of the championship organized by IndyCar

Wickens joins thanks to the construction of an adapted steering wheel in record time

It will be this Saturday, at 20:30 CEST

The IndyCar celebrates this weekend its second virtual date, in the absence of races due to the coronavirus crisis. Álex Palou will have a new attempt to measure himself against the rest of the grid, one that is enriched with the presence of Robert Wickens, who participates with an adapted midfielder.

Palou will look for a good result in his second race in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge. On the first date, he had no luck, as he was forced to leave due to various pit problems and a final disconnect. However, his feelings were very positive, as he started sixth and skimmed the podium positions for most of the race. The Spanish pilot hopes that his recently turned 23 years, which he celebrated this Wednesday, will give him more luck for this second event.

Palou has signed up for this test along with 28 other drivers who will seek to dethrone the winner of the first race and current championship leader, Sage Karam. The Dreyer & Reinbold Racing driver was the clear dominator last weekend, he took the Pole and took the victory after leading 43 of the 45 laps.

This weekend’s race will be run on the virtual circuit Barber Motorsports Park this Saturday at 20:30 CEST. At the moment, the race, which will last an estimated one hour, can only be seen through NBCSN. The category will announce other channels to follow soon.

One of the great attractions of this event is that Robert Wickens joins. The pilot struggles every day to regain his mobility after the serious accident he suffered in 2018 in Pocono, which has kept him off the tracks since then. This is the perfect opportunity for you to meet your former grill buddies again. To participate, they have built an adapted flyer in record time.

“The genius Max Papis, from MPI Innovations, built the wheel against time to get it to me yesterday! Here is how the finished product turned out. I really want to try it!” Says Wickens.

The mastermind @maxpapis of @MPI_INNOVATIONS built the wheel in a race against the clock to ship before 6pm last night! Here is what the finished product looked like. I can’t wait to try it out soon. pic.twitter.com/j7ZKvdZFf3

– Robert Wickens (@robertwickens) March 28, 2020

LIST OF PARTICIPANTS

