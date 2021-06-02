Second session of Spain, first of Pau Torres, Gerard and De Gea

06/01/2021 at 10:11 PM CEST

EFE

The second session of the Spanish team for Euro 2020 It already had David de Gea, Pau Torres and Gerard Moreno, incorporated this Tuesday to the concentration and work under the command of Luis Enrique, who led an evening training session behind closed doors without Adama Traoré and waiting for the five Chelsea and City players.

The Wolwerhampton winger continues his individualized plan to the recovery of the muscular discomfort suffered in the last match of his team against Manchester United, on May 23, who question his participation in next Friday’s game against Portugal at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

While, César Azpilicueta, Eric García, Aymeric Laporte, Rodrigo Hernández and Ferrán Torres, protagonists with their teams from the final of the Champions League last Saturday, won by Chelsea, will join the group this Wednesday at 2.30 pm to exercise with their teammates in another afternoon session.

With them, the 24 troops that Luis Enrique has summoned for the continental tournament will be completed, in which he will debut on June 14 against Sweden at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville. For now It has 19, including Adama, with its specific plan, with which it had 18 men for training this Tuesday.