In the video on TikTok, the social network that is the protagonist of the pandemic and in which many celebrities have found their favorite pastime, the actor first appears energetic and elegantly dressed, interpreting, strainer in hand, “How is it possible that next to me”.

Next, he is seen under the legend “Day 573 of quarantine” looking deranged, stained for having been cooking and singing the hymn of the Sun of Mexico called “Mexico in the skin.”

“I remember that audio. Wait a minute! Did you see that at the end of the TikTok? #LuisMiguelLaSerie season 2, available on Netflix in 2021,” the platform published through its Twitter account for Latin America.

And it is that at the end of the video, Boneta shows a poster that reads “Luis Miguel T2 2021”.

As it became known on March 20, the filming of the second season of “Luis Miguel, the series”, whose first installment had great international success, was paralyzed until further notice.

Luis Miguel himself had a rebound in his musical career in 2018 thanks to the production about his life, starring Boneta, who had great success in reliving his greatest hits, such as “When the sun heats up” or “Guilty or not”, whose context is known for the first time in the series.

In addition, in 2017, when it was announced that his biographical series would be released through Netflix in 2018, the artist released his first album in 7 years “¡México por siempre!”, From which a world tour of almost two years with the one that returned to have contact with people.

