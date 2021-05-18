Second ’round’ for the alirón

The hangover from the promotion cost Espanyol a setback in the form of a defeat against Cartagena on the last day played. A small stumble in the almost immaculate path of the leader of the Smartbank League who today against Ponferradina will have a new opportunity to regain that self-demand that he has shown during the season, to reconnect with the good feelings that have raised them to the fullest table height.

If they win at El Toralín, they will also have the second chance to proclaim themselves league champions, of course, with the permission of a Mallorca that should lose in their duel against Tenerife tomorrow. Undoubtedly, the finishing touch for a course that, as staff and technicians have recalled in their speeches, has not been easy at all.

It will not be either sewing and singing the goal against an opponent who wants to rush his last options to enter the play-off for promotion to First. After their victory against Castellón, the Bercianos still have a chance to sneak into that coveted promotion, at least, mathematically speaking.

To face this encounter, it is expected that Vicente Morenor continue rotating as you did on the last day. Safe drop will be the side Miguel Llambrich, operated on the previous rector of the left leg, as well as Wu Lei, already focused on his team. Some players with discomfort could also fall off the list.

But without a doubt, the great novelty in the call will be Raúl de Tomás, who returns after two weeks absent due to coronavirus.

To receive the “perico” team, the technician Jon Perez Bolo he recovered the two players absent due to suspension in the last game, goalkeeper José Antonio Caro, who had played all the minutes throughout the season, central Adri Castellano and midfielder Pablo Larrea.

– Probable lineups:

Ponferradina: Caro or Manu García; Iván Rodríguez, Pascanu, Adri Castellano, Ríos Reina; Sielva, Erik Murán; Curro Sánchez, Kaxe, Pablo Valcarce and Yuri.

Espanyol: Oier; Óscar Gil, Cabrera, Calero, Pedrosa; Embarba, Darder, David López, Melamed; Dimata and Puado.

Referee: Rafael Sánchez López (C. Murciano)

Stadium: El Toralín.