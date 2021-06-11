Second positive case of covid-19 in CDMX public school

• He registered in a high school of the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office.

AEFCM reports second positive case of COVID-19 in public school in the country’s capital AEFCM reports second positive case of COVID-19 in public school in the country’s capital The educational community decided, as a preventive measure, voluntarily and freely, to resume remote activities. Regarding the two suspicious cases reported last Tuesday by a private school, it is reported that one of them was negative.

MEXICO CITY.

The Federal Education Authority in Mexico City (AEFCM) reports that the second positive case for COVID-19 was presented, in a student who is in the first grade of secondary education.

The student belongs to the “Emma Godoy” Daytime High School No. 241, located in the La Esmeralda neighborhood, of the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office.

Therefore, following the Guidelines on returning to school during the 2020-2021 school year, issued by the AEFCM, the student’s mother notified the school authorities that her daughter had had cold symptoms and that according to the test that was performed was positive for SARS-COV-2.

For this reason, the educational community of the aforementioned campus decided, as a preventive measure, voluntarily and freely, to continue with remote classes, in which epidemiological control actions are carried out on those who had contact with the minor.

Likewise, the AEFCM confirms that the first case of COVID-19 registered in schools in Mexico City was presented, as reported yesterday in a timely and transparent manner, in the mayor of Tláhuac.

In the case of the two suspicious events reported last Tuesday by a private school in the Benito Juárez mayor’s office, the AEFCM reports that one of them was negative, and the other, on the recommendation of their private doctor, the parents did not carry out the proof.

However, and at the request of the school, the mother of the family promised to take the test today and report the result in a timely manner.

The AEFCM thanks all the mothers and fathers of the family for the commitment and responsibility with which they have acted in this pandemic and the voluntary return to face-to-face classes, disclosing the information on suspected or positive cases to the authorities in an immediate and timely manner, which shows that the home filter is the most effective.

Finally, the AEFCM reiterates that it will continue to implement the actions recommended by the Health authorities, and will permanently monitor the public and private schools of basic education, which they voluntarily decided to open in Mexico City.

If you click on the following image you can access our galleries:

In the following video you will see the story of the dogs that fell into the Puebla sink

If you click on the following image you will be able to access news in real time: