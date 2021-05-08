second plane crash in Spain in hours

A plane has collapsed this Saturday in the vicinity of the Sabadell aerodrome (Barcelona) and has fallen on the commuter train tracks that cross the town, an event in which the pilot was injured without being seriously injured. It is the second plane crash in Spain in just a few hours.

Various sources of the emergency services of Catalonia have reported that the woman is being treated at the scene of the accident by members of the Emergency Medical System (EMS), which has displaced four ambulances to the place, while the Fire Brigade of the Generalitat have sent four supplies.

The accident, which has led Civil Protection to activate the AEROCAT and FERROCAT plans, was caused by causes that are still unknown around six in the afternoon in the vicinity of the Sabadell aerodrome, which is in the emergency phase

The fall of the plane, as reported by Renfe and Civil Protection, has forced the passage of the Cercanías trains on lines R4 and R12 to be cut off, between Barberà and Sabadell Sud.

It so happens that this is the second accident of a plane this Saturday in the peninsula after the one registered in the morning in the municipality of Cartagena (Murcia), claim in which a British citizen has died