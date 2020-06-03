The collective public transport of passengers began this Wednesday in a regular way in all the stops of the Capital with the complaint of users of an increase that goes, according to they denounced, from 5 to 25 pesos.

The drivers of the National Transport Confederation (Conatra) were the only ones who did not integrate into this second phase of the economic de-escalation due to the coronavirus, because they allege that they would not generate sufficient income to cover the fuel.

During a tour carried out by reporters from LISTÍN DIARIO at the stops of kilometer 9 of the Duarte highway, the carriers complied with the distance measures imposed by the National Institute of Transit and Land Transportation (Intrant).

Erika Mota, a user of public transport, says that she must board three cars to get to her workplace and that with the increase in tickets, the salary she earns is not enough for her.

The young woman, who works in a family home, says that from Los Alcarrizos until 9 de la Duarte she pays RD $ 50 and from kilometer 13 to Pintura she pays RD $ 35, and from there to Doctor Defilló Avenue RD $ 40 and up to Duarte charge RD $ 50 pesos, which is affecting its economy, because it spends RD $ 250 per day.

“I spend more on passage than I earn.” He says.

Users have complained to drivers about the increase in passage, but they allege that if they want to ride fewer passengers, they must be paid for empty seats.

Ariel Encarnacion, a driver on route 9 of the Duarte highway, said that now they will have fewer passengers due to the incorporation of flying buses in this new phase and that passages have not increased “Today it did not go very well, because Everything has started to operate normally, fewer passengers have to be mounted. ”

Angélica Martínez Ortega, Intrant’s Transportation technician, said that cars and buses must operate at 60 percent of their capacity taking into account that the 51-passenger buses will carry a maximum of 32 people. Meanwhile, the 30-passenger minibuses will carry a maximum of 18. And the 15-passenger minibuses will carry a maximum of nine, in all of them including the driver.

Another of the measures that must be complied with is the installation of sanitizing gel and soap in the bathrooms at the terminals, for hand washing.