Second parts were good

04/01/2021 at 10:10 PM CEST

All the gladiators are already in their pits. The Qatar GP is back but now under the name of Doha. On Sunday, Maverick Viñales (Yamaha) won, but anyone can win

It is not true, at least as far as it refers (normally) to motorcycle racing, that second parts were never good. Yes, they usually are, yes. For example, the Grand Prix of Qatar last Sunday, won masterfully by the Catalann Maverick Viñales (Yamaha), in the MotoGP category, was almost eight seconds faster than the last one, in 2019, at the Losail night circuit (Doha). And everyone is convinced that, next Sunday, there will be even more runs. What’s more, there are those who assure that the Ducati will once again break the barrier of 362 km / h. that established, last Saturday, the ‘crazy’ and very fast French Johann zarco.

“Always, always, that we have run two major prizes in a row on the same track, a trend that Covid-19 forced us to do last year, we have been faster and the races have been much more spectacular & rdquor ;, he explains Viñales. “So I am convinced that everyone will run more this Sunday. I, of course, despite having won and despite having a very good rhythm and communion with my Yamaha, I don’t want to get too excited because I think it’s still too early. Of course, I have no doubts about my desire, my hunger, which is still intact, my riding and my desire to finally win this title, as I do not have it on my Yamaha, but I am only just beginning & rdquor ;.

“I think like Maverick & rdquor ;, says the champion Joan Mir (Suzuki), which goes out to those, like the Australian Jack miller, from Ducati, who say that the blue Japanese firm is saving something. “How are we going to keep something. If you want to win on a grid full of champions and with a lot of official bikes, you can’t save anything. I already heard that in the tests and it was totally false. What happened is that we did not have the last day of testing and that meant that, in the practice sessions of the first GP of the year, we had to continue testing things. And that delayed the ideal set-up & rdquor ;.

Regarding the repetition of the race, on the same track, this coming Sunday, Mir, returning to the observation of Viñales, points out that “for us, for Suzuki, whose bike usually goes well from day one on any circuit, repeating the track is very good, because last year, for example, both in Austria and Aragon we did very well. But, I insist, I think that, although it is very repetitive, it is good for the drivers and for the teams, because you can correct errors with all the accumulated information & rdquor;

While Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), Johann zarco (Ducati), ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia (Ducati) and Mir They talked about how delicate, but exciting, it is to race in Qatar and, above all, the good grip that the track has, how important it is to make a good start (“Ugh, the Ducati passed me like missiles & rdquor ;, regrets Viñales), how hard it is to be behind in the first laps (“that forces you to punish the rear tire very soon and then you need it at the end & rdquor ;, he says Mir), many wanted to know what has changed, as he himself has commented after his triumph, in the life and preparation of Viñales until he reached victory and lead, after four long years (Barcelona-2017), the MotoGP World Championship.

“My life has great stability & rdquor ;, explained the rider from Roses, now head of Yamaha (“ well, Valentino Rossi is just one box away and he is still very important for our factory & rdquor;) and, above all, “everything is I am positive around me, because I have the best person in the world by my side, my wife Raquel, we will soon be parents of a girl, who will be called Nina, and my dream remains intact: I want to be world champion. From there, you have to keep working hard, enjoying, first at home, the necessary stability and, later, on the circuit, in boxing, with your team, with your factory. And all together it is what allows you to fight with options on the court & rdquor ;.

In that fight, the world champion, the Mallorcan Joan Mir (Suzuki), see a lot of drivers. “Let’s see, this is only just beginning and hopefully! we can do the whole calendar. Applicants? All of us on the grid want to win. You just have to watch last Sunday’s race, anyone could win and that’s how it will be all year. & Rdquor ;. In that sense, nobody ruled out anyone, much less Marc Márquez, who could reappear, now, in Portugal, within fifteen days. “Nobody is thinking about Marc, but it is clear that we all want him to come back because we all want to win with the best riders on the track & rdquor ;, he added ‘MVK‘.